Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club this weekend travel to the side just a place above them in the National 2 South table, but the head coach is under ‘no illusions’ about the challenge ahead.

Nick Wakley knows there is a gulf between the top five teams in the league and the rest, with 19 points separating sixth-placed Bury from tomorrow’s Tonbridge Juddians’ opposition (2.30pm) in fifth.

But the side’s spirited 19-3 loss to league leaders’ Rams at home on Saturday did not leave the Welsh coach despondent, in a result which did not reflect the competitiveness of the match – with Bury unfortunate to have an early try disallowed.

Wakley said: “We looked at January and knew it would make or break what we were trying to do and we knew three away games was always going to pressure us.

“If we take points off Tonbridge and finish with between 10 and 12 points from a very tough January, then I’m going to be a very happy coach.

“We’re under no illusions how difficult it’s going to be away from home, but the boys seem to play ‘pressure-off’ rugby away.

“We’ve had some great results away from home so I’m just hoping to build on that.”

The Rams match has been the only result this month where the Wolfpack have not picked up points, with eight league points gained this month so far.

But Wakley emphasised: “I’ve made sure that all my messages coming out are all about the performance, rather than league fluctuations.

“That was never the point, the point was that there was clear talent in the side that weren’t performing.

“And that’s why I have been so adamant about making the defence stronger and being harder to break down and then add some attacking structure, because I knew the ability was there.

“I’m gauging these boys on not the final outcome but on how hard I feel they tried and their performances and if they were they up to their own standards. Now we’re in a relatively safe spot, it means our focus can really be on that and thinking about next year.

“We’re talking about different combinations and things we want to try and we’re lucky that the boys have put us in the position to do that.

“The club are very ambitious and would love to be in National One; but, to do that, you have to have massive building blocks in place.

“And if there’s a high turnover of player then you’re starting from scratch and that’s not where we want to be.

“We had 10 or 11 local boys starting that side and that’s a big statement for us.

“We’ve got two more guys in that are local and we’re proud of that – I think that if you’re going to build a real community club, then that’s the sort of thing you have to do.

“It pleases me and hopefully the crowd and we can kick on from there.”

Despite Rams arriving at The Haberden on Saturday with almost double the number of league points, the game hung in the balance for more than 50 minutes.

And, it was the home team that struck first, Jacob Bodkin taking a pass on the left wing to run it in after just four minutes – but the score was chalked out for a forward pass.

Rams then went over in the 11th minute to make it 5-0 and cause a busy Haberden to take a sharp breath as the league leaders threatened to run away with it.

Bury fought back, however, and defended valiantly to prevent a further score while also twice camping out in the attacking 22, but just falling short of crossing the try line.

They did pick up a kickable penalty, well converted by fullback Jack Johnson, and held on to a narrow 5-3 deficit into the interval.

The side came out in the second half with the same tenacity and an upset seemed more than possible – until, after 55 minutes, the visiting forwards steamrollered their way over the line.

The score galvanised the Rams and they kicked deep to pin Bury back. Bury tried to counter but the attacks became increasingly frantic as they floundered against a superb Rams defence.

Two further scores followed, one converted, from the visitors to seal the 19-3 victory – although the Wolfpack could take some consolation in becoming only the second side to deny the champions-elect a winning bonus point.

Wakley added: “There were two quick break away tries, one offload down the line and one came from our pressure. If you take those away, it’s a 5-3 game, it is very fine margins.

“And, yet, the score doesn’t look like that.

“We started like a house on fire and that’s what I wanted. I wanted the crowd raised and noise levels raised to really spur the team on.

“Even with their scrum dominance, I felt that we were in large passages of the game – particularly in the first half.

“So we are disappointed to lose, but there are lots of positives.”

Bury: Robinson, Torpey, Cooper, Uru, Scholes, Grey, Walker, Browne, Limlei, Affleck, Bodkin, Leng, Kohler, Sharp, Johnson. Subs: Francombe, Graham, Hill, Harvey, Wiltshire

Attendance: 428