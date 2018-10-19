The fire has been stoked ahead of tomorrow’s west Suffolk derby between Bury Town and Mildenhall Town (3pm) after one of the players who has switched sides said he is enjoying being part of a more professional set-up.

Jake Kerins was keen to point out that he is hugely grateful for the first-team opportunities Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose afforded him last season, but revealed he sees quite a few differences between the two clubs both on-and-off the field.

Meanwhile, Hall’s ex-Bury defender-turned-forward, Tom Debenham, believes they have the fire-power to out-gun their low-scoring opponents, laying claim to the joint best goals scoring record in this season’s Bostik League North Division.

Jake Kerins in his Mildenhall days (Picture: Mark Westley)

Right-back Kerins, who joined Hall after completing a two-year scholarship at Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town last summer, revealed the A1101 derby, which proved to be a fiery affair after Mildenhall were promoted last season – with a ‘ghost goal’ giving the Blues a 2-1 victory at Ram Meadow – is one which the Bury players are eagerly anticipating.

He will be hoping to cap off the week he turned 20 with three points to keep the Blues above his former club in the table, and revealed he would see it as disrespectful to his new club not to celebrate if he did score his first Bury goal against them.

He said: “I have been settling in well and really enjoying it there.

“I am finding it a bit of a difference to last year.

“I am really enjoying the training as well and the coaching I am getting is good.

“Everything is quite professional around the club with the way things are done.”

Long Melford v Bury Town - Bury Towns Jake Kerins.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4891489)

He went on to explain the differences between the clubs, with Bury having been established at Step 4 while Mildenhall are only in their second ever season at that level.

“One of the main things is the set-up around the club and how we go into things in a bit more detail in terms of how we go into shapes and contrasting styles of play,” he said.

“I have not seen Mildenhall play this season but they seem to favour being more direct.

“Especially at home, we are looking to get the ball down and play out from the back and break the lines with entertaining football.”

He suggested the key battle tomorrow would be down to which side was able to impose their style as the dominant one on the game.

“Knowing Mildenhall I expect them to try and stop us playing the way we want to play and impose their style on it so it ends up in a typical derby dogfight.

“We have to make sure we are up for it and play the way we can.”

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v St Neots Tom Debenham Picture Mark Westley. (4863158)

Meanwhile, Mildenhall’s (12th) Tom Debenham is confident he is part of an attacking line-up that can cause neighbouring Bury (11th) big problems.

In what was the club’s first ever season at Step 4 in 2017/18, goals were in short supply, with their return of 54 being the third lowest in the Bostik League North Division.

In contrast, no side can better Mildenhall’s tally of 17 goals in the league so far this term, five of which Debenham has been responsible for.

And, having formed a good understanding with recently-arrived flying wingers Emmanuel Osei and Evans Kouassi, the frontman is hoping it will be a case of more of the same.

“Everything is starting to come together and it feels like we are really gelling as a team now,” said Debenham, who is the league’s joint second-highest goalscorer.

“Goals were few and far between last season but this season it has been a lot different, and although we have scored plenty, we have also missed some chances, including four penalties.

“With Evans and Manny out wide and them having the ability to go inside or outside, we now pose such a threat going forward.

“If our lads at the back get into any trouble, they know they can stick it up there and nine times out of 10 they will get on the end of it.

“I still know some of the lads at Bury and while they might have struggled to score as many goals as they would have liked, they have not conceded too many.”

Bury captain Fenn is ruled out through suspension following last week’s red card while Hall’s Panayiotis Boxer and Emmanuel Osei are also suspended.