New Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club vice-captain Ben Seabrook has said he believes the East Anglian Premier Division side ‘can get into that top four’ this season.

The 20-year-old said the team spirit among the league’s fifth-placed side was ‘probably the best’ he had ever experienced at any club, having moved to the Victory Ground team from divisional rivals Burwell for the start of the season.

Bury will take on their first longer-format match (120 overs) this Saturday away to Great Witchingham (11am) having won two, lost two and seen one match abandoned so far to sit in a mid-table position.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (Batting) and Cambridge (Bowling/Fielding)..Pictured: Ben Seabrook....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (10897273)

Bury (111) lost to Cambridge (112-2) by eight wickets in their last league outing, in a batting performance described by the all-rounder as ‘disappointing’.

Seabrook said: “I’m enjoying being vice-captain so far, I’ve never captained a side in the EAPL but when Sean (Park, captain) asked, I was keen to try.

“It’s a good challenge to take on and I’m really pleased with our early results, we’re up there. The talent has been there for the last few years, and the addition of a few players has made a really big difference.

“I think we can get in that top four, I really do think we can take on the likes of Sudbury and Swardeston.

“But we do need to be batting better than we did against Cambridge, it was a disappointing performance – we didn’t really give our bowlers a chance.”

Seabrook (35) top-scored for Bury with the extras column’s 25 runs second best as they only managed 111 runs. Cambridge needed just 21.3 overs to unravel Bury’s resistance, with Josh Cantrell (1-26) and Dan Moriarty (1-37) picking up a wicket each.

l Walsham-le-Willows (196) lost to Bury St Edmunds II (226-7) by 30 runs in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

An unbeaten 107 run knock from Bury’s Brad Bosman did the damage as the visitors amassed a total of 226 runs.

A four-wicket haul for Ben Whittaker (4-58), alongside double wicket hauls for Charlie Cook (2-42), Vivek Rajagopal (2-42) and Adam Kizis (2-50) limited the home team to 196 all out.

Bury II will host Mistley II this Saturday (1pm).

l In Division Seven, Aberton II (161-3) beat Bury St Edmunds III (158) by seven wickets. They will host Long Melford II on Saturday (1pm).

l In Division Nine West, Bury St Edmunds IV (72) lost to Nowton II (271-2) by 199 runs. They are away to Lakenheath II (1pm) this Saturday.

l Greene King Players of the Week: Brad Bosman, Ben Whittaker, Sam Harrison, Justin Broad, Ben Seabrook, Simon Aldous and Sandeep Singh.