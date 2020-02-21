Bury Town will not be disheartened by a narrow defeat to the team that manager Ben Chenery has all but crowned BetVictor Isthmian League North Division champions, with the Blues looking forward to proving themselves as a ‘top five side’.

They lost 2-1 to league leaders Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday night to end a run of back-to-back victories – which saw them on the winning end of 2-1 scorelines – but Chenery has no time for disappointment with a packed schedule that sees them back in action at home to seventh-placed Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow (3pm).

It will be Bury’s 13th game of the year – in just an eight week period – with the squad also missing nine or 10 first-team players through injury.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Cemal Ramadan, Ollie Hughes & Joe Carden celebrate going into the lead - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562823)

Chenery said: “It’s been a very busy schedule and we’ve got no one to bring in, you would want to be able to change it with maybe three or four when you have a run of fixtures like this. We went from having a really full squad to it being decimated in a number of weeks, so there’s reasons for it.

“But we’re looking forward to Great Wakering at home on Saturday, it will be a totally different game to both of our last ones and one in which we are capable of picking up three points from.

“I think we can impose ourselves on them and hopefully get a positive result.

“They’re on a bit of a bad run at the moment and that is something you have to be mindful of, you go from playing a top team – for all intents and purposes the champions – to a team just below us and we will need to make sure that mindset is correct.”

Despite Cemal Ramadan putting Bury a goal up from the penalty spot – which also resulted in a red card for Maldon & Tiptree – the visitors found two quickfire goals to avoid just a second league defeat of their season.

Chenery added: “(Maldon) are experienced footballers who have done well this year and the league doesn’t lie; they deserve to be up there and we deserve to be where we are.

“We’re not quite at that level yet, but we’re certainly a top five side in my belief, we’re really showing that.”

Chenery continued: “I’m so proud of them – we lost to Sudbury and then went on two wins, we lost on Tuesday and we’ll go again for another little run now.

“There’s no room for disappointment, just a bit of realism, so we’re really looking forward to Saturday and a game that is certainly winnable.

“We displayed that away at Grays and, you know what, I think that took more out of us than I thought.

“So there’s no doom and gloom for us, obviously disappointment but I said to the players ‘take ownership, rip it up and start again on Saturday’.

“There will also be some tired legs and tired minds, we’ve had loads of games to play, we’ve had a busy schedule with a small squad so with those two ingredients together, you would expect a blip every now and again.”

Despite their packed fixture list and injury concerns, Bury have won three of their last five league outings, including last Saturday’s 2-1 win away to Grays Athletic (12th) in stormy conditions at Aveley’s ground, with goals from Cruise Nyadzayo and Ross Crane.

Crane and Nyadzayo both got forward early on for Bury and had shots blocked with Grays struggling with the head wind.

But they had a good chance to open the scoring in the 22nd minute, with stand-in keeper Ben Mayhew getting the visitors out of trouble with a stop. Bury then took the lead on 23 minutes with Carlos Edwards playing a deft flick into the path of Nyadzayo, who shot low past the Grays ‘keeper to give Bury the lead.

Bury doubled that lead on 29 minutes with Emmanuel Machaya getting down the wing and crossing into the box for Crane to head home.

The second half saw Bury playing against the strong wind and it showed with them on the back foot for the majority of the half.

On 54 minutes, a corner whipped in to the Bury box was headed home by Ruben Soares Junior to half the deficit for Grays.

But the weather played a massive part as the second half progressed and the game became scrappy, with both sides struggling to cope with the deteriorating conditions as Bury just held out for all three points.

