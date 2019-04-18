Tom Youngs announced as celebrity guest for 2019 GK IPA 7's tournament

Tom Youngs, hooker for Leicester Tigers and England, has been confirmed as Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's celebrity guest for May's GK IPA 7's tournament.

The annual event – the first in the Super Sevens Series – will be held on Sunday, May 5.

New faces and old favourites will do battle in this year’s Super Sevens Series, a series of four national tournaments which run throughout the summer in the UK.

It is due to be bigger than ever and the core teams in the expanded men’s series have been announced.

New core squads for 2019 will be Nigeria Exiles, Oxfam Crusaders, Speranza 22 and Lomaiviti with Stunts 7s retaining their place following their guest appearance at Ealing in 2018. At each leg of the series, 12 core sides plus four guest sides, including the host clubs, will compete.

This means that some former entrants will not be in the core series this year. IQ Rugby will be focusing on their home-based players, and Jamaica have a busy schedule in their regional championships, although it is hoped one or both may join as guests at some stage of the series.

Scimitar Storm are taking time out to restructure and strengthen their squad, while Wailers will also not be a part of the event.

Confirmed men’s core teams: Apache, British Army, BLK Hurricanes, British Students, Guildford Bears, Lomaiviti, Nigeria Exiles, Oxfam Crusaders, Ramblin Jesters, Samurai RFC (holders), Speranza, Stunts 7s.

The full schedule of guest teams will be announced in due course, along with the women’s series core teams. The women’s series will consist of six core squads and two guest sides, and teams will include Loughborough Lightning, Wooden Spoon Marauders and Nomad’s 7s.

The series begins at Bury St Edmunds before moving on to Broadstreet on May 18, Newbury on June 15 and finishes at Ealing on June 29.