Time to decide your champions in the West Suffolk Sports Awards 2018

With the West Suffolk Sports Awards now less than a month away, it’s time to select your People’s Champions as we exclusively reveal the shortlists.

Voting for the People’s Champion and People’s Youth Champion (for under-18s) will go live via Facebook at 12noon tomorrow (Friday), with votes counted up until the end of Monday.

A judging panel has whittled down the nominations made across 11 separate categories to a maximum top three in each, with the winner of each award to be announced in a glittering awards ceremony – run by sports facilities company Abbeycroft Leisure – at Tattersalls in Newmarket on Thursday, September 27.

The awards – which recognise top sporting talent, people who provide opportunities to others and triumphs against adversity as well as achievements across the year – are running for the second time.

Previously there had been two separate ceremonies under the Abbeycroft umbrella, with the St Edmundsbury Sports Awards alongside the version which served the Forest Heath District Council area.

Once again, Iliffe Media – the company who produce the Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal and Bury Free Press – are the media partners for the awards.

Every individual whose name appears below will be up for the voting process for either of the public awards, as well as their category originally nominated for.

To vote for someone, visit the West Suffolk Sports Awards Facebook page and nominate from 12noon on Friday up until Tuesday.

Voting works by 'liking' the photo of the individual you want to win. Be careful and ensure you only like the original post, rather than any shared by family and friends.

People’s Champion shortlist: Gary Dourado; Hayley Rigby; Kayleigh Steed; Angie Underdown; Carla Barnes; Harriet Welham; Steph Henratty; Demie Jade-Reztan; Anna Street; Brian Alldis; Jordan Black; Carla Barnes; Michael Grant; Stephen Larder.

People’s Youth Champion shortlist: Ellis John Kerr, Ellie Frost, Emma Bartley, Esther Little.