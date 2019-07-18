Nominations are now open for the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards, which will be held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Tuesday, October 15.

Bury St Edmunds’ cathedral will again provide a stunning backdrop for the celebration of West Suffolk’s truly great sporting community including sports men and women, volunteers, coaches, mums and dads, teachers and clubs.

The sports awards, which are delivered by Abbeycroft Leisure on behalf of West Suffolk Council, consist of 12 categories including: Sports Personality of the Year, Young Sports Personality, Unsung Hero, Club of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and School of the Year.

Warren Smyth (Abbeycroft Leisure), James Ramm (Greene King) and Mercy Wilson (St Edmundsbury Cathedral at the launch of the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards (13899487)

Bury St Edmunds-based brewer and pub company Greene King has once again been announced as the headline sponsor for the event. Local companies will again have the chance to sponsor individual awards. Iliffe Media, owners of the Bury Free Press will be media partners once again.

Abbeycroft Leisure’s chief executive officer Warren Smyth, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting the awards at the Cathedral again, following the success of the 2017 awards which we also held there.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to support our community in this way, by recognising the talent and dedication of so many local people, and we’re also incredibly grateful to Greene King for their support again this year.”

Greene King’s regional sales manager James Ramm, said: “Greene King is a huge supporter of sport with Greene King IPA the Official Beer of England Cricket and as the Community Club partner of England Rugby.

“At grassroots level we support hundreds of community sports clubs in East Anglia and throughout the UK and so are delighted to once again sponsor the West Suffolk Sports Awards in our hometown of Bury St Edmunds.

“These awards recognise the outstanding achievements of new and established talent in our community and we wish everyone the best of luck as the nominations open.”

He added: “The ceremony itself will be a fantastic occasion, with beers fresh from our Westgate brewery available to guests, and an evening that really celebrates the best of Suffolk.”

Cllr Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council Cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs said: “This is such an uplifting event, full of extraordinary stories about people who have taken on a challenge and smashed it. And they show how closely linked mental and physical health are.

“West Suffolk Council has made healthy families and communities a priority, and we invest in opportunities for local people to be more active, enjoy open spaces, and socialise. Many are free at point of use, and are greatly valued.

“Every story begins somewhere and I look forward to hearing more at these inspirational awards.”

Mercy Wilson, events organiser at the Cathedral, said: “St Edmundsbury Cathedral is delighted to be hosting the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards for a second time, and to be working with Abbeycroft Leisure to plan the awards.

“The Cathedral is a focal point for the whole community of Suffolk, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life across the region to the Cathedral, and celebrating their sporting achievements together in our iconic building.”

To nominate someone for an award, visit: https://www.acleisure.com – nominations close on August 15 – or to sponsor an award please email marketing@acleisure.com