Time for Portman Road to see a much-needed win

I’ve said it before and I’ll probably say it again, but it’s now time for Ipswich Town to kick-start their season into gear.

Town will face four teams in the next five weeks who, like themselves, are in-and-around the dreaded drop zone. And this particular run of fixtures could not have come at a better time, having finally grabbed our first three points of the season in South Wales.

Queens Park Rangers will travel to Portman Road on Saturday sat in 18th place and like the Blues, on the back of a lacklustre start.

This has to be seen as a major opportunity for Paul Hurst’s first victory as manager at Portman Road and for a first triumph on home soil for more than six months.

With only two home wins this calendar year, the ‘Chambo first pump’ has been something of a myth. In fact, you actually have to go all the way back to January to see his last at Portman Road, as he was injured for the 1-0 win over Barnsley in April.

So, how overdue one of those from our skipper really is!

Yes, you could say it’s still early days, but Ipswich have to make the most of these fixtures coming up and use them not only to win games, but also to instil a sense of positivity back among fans, who have endured a pretty poor time of things in 2018 in all honesty.

A new era is what it’s been called, but a lot of this season has felt rather like the old times.

There is no need to adjust your record player – because I know you’ve heard me say this before – but let’s hope we can now see Ipswich pass and move the ball on the floor.

Also, let’s hope that the international break has featured the necessary hard work to get things rolling with our season, but also hard work to have the ball rolling on the deck, playing the type of attractive football that we have all been desperate to see for a long while.