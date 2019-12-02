Tickets are now on sale for the ECB 50-over summer showcase fixture between Suffolk and Kent, writes Nick Garnham.

Suffolk will host the first-class county on Friday, July 17 at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC – just two days before Kent play their opening match in this season’s Royal London Cup at Essex.

The showcase match, which will be sponsored by car dealership Turners Hyundai, will see the two counties faces each other for the first time in more than half-a-century.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC will host the ECB 50-over showcase fixture between Suffolk and Kent next summer. Picture: Nick Garnham(23124070)

Paul Downton, Kent’s director of cricket, said: “It’s exciting for us to travel to Suffolk to face a side we haven’t played for a long time.

“Suffolk have a great history and will provide a big challenge for what will be a young Kent batting line-up. It will also be excellent preparation for us two days before the start of the Royal London Cup.

“We are looking forward to a really competitive fixture.”

We are confident that this will attract very good support from the Suffolk cricket community - Toby Pound, Suffolk County Cricket Association secretary

It will be the first time that Suffolk have entertained a first-class county since 2005 when they played Glamorgan in the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

That was the last time that Minor Counties competed in what, at the time, was considered domestic cricket’s equivalent of the FA Cup.

The showcase match is part of the restructuring of next season’s programme for the Minor Counties, who will compete in the rebranded National Cricket Counties Association.

Suffolk County Cricket Association secretary Toby Pound said: “2020 promises to be an exciting season for Suffolk cricket, with the county competing in Division One of the new National Counties Eastern Division.

“The icing on the cake will be a 50-over showcase match against Kent as a prelude to the Royal London Cup – the first time for 15 years that Suffolk have staged a match against a first-class county.

“We are confident that this will attract very good support from the Suffolk cricket community.”

Nick Meakin, chairman of Copdock & OI CC, said: “We are honoured to be asked to host the showcase 50-over match in which Suffolk will play Kent next season.

“We are delighted to be given this vote of confidence in the quality of our facilities.”

* To purchase tickets for the showcase match visit the Suffolk Cricket Board website: www.suffolkcricket.org

* The Suffolk County Cricket Association AGM will take place at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on Thursday, December 12, starting at 7pm. All members are welcome to attend.

