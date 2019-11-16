Thurston powerlifter Jayme Pryor-Woods said it was ‘just the biggest moment’ when the 21-year-old lifted the WDFPF World Championship Powerlifting crown in the 75kg category.

He won at his first ever attempt at the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation’s international competition, despite Pryor-Woods still counting as a junior.

It meant he also won the U23 crown for the same results at the event in Halle, Germany.

Jayme Pryor-Woods, 21 yo powerlifter from Thurston. Won World Champs (21237219)

The Brandon and District Powerlifting Club member beat France’s Brice Domenge into second place by 12.5kg across the Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift categories.

Pryor-Woods lifted personal bests in all three lifts, with 210 kg in the squat, 137.5 kg in the bench press and 230kg in the deadlift.

He said: “It was an incredible feeling to lift better than I ever have before and, of course, to win.

Jayme Pryor-Woods, 21 yo powerlifter from Thurston. Won World Champs (21237210)

“It was just the biggest emotional release I have ever felt, I couldn’t help but break down after I gave it my all.

“All of those months of hard work and training for it has been worthwhile.”

He qualified for the event at the British Trials, held in Edinburgh earlier in the year, by finishing second in the open category, and admitted he had been ‘disappointed’ not to win.

“I was annoyed and disappointed, definitely,” Pryor-Woods said. “So I made sure I had done my research on my opponents and that I was as prepared as possible.

“I knew, based on my results, that I would be up there as well as feeling confident from training.

“And I improved my squat by 20kg in between so that bumped my expectations of what I could lift – I guess I was confident of winning the junior title.

“But it was just the biggest moment to lift what I did and then lift the title as well, it was special.”

Although he has automatically qualified for the next championships, he said he wants to go back to the national qualifiers as he feels he has a ‘point to prove’ having come second.He said former 75kg world champion Callum Barney is his coach (CJBSTRONG).