Thetford Town have been boosted by the return of former striker Andrew Wood to the club, writes Alex Moss.

The 32-year-old, who left the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit in October 2018, has most recently been with Thetford's league rivals Stanway Rovers.

The ex-Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Walsham-le-Willows forward has netted six goals in 11 games for Stanway this season, but has not featured for the Essex club since late September.

Andrew Wood, pictured in action for Thetford Town last season, has returned to Mundford Road Picture: Mark Bullimore

Thetford player-manager Matt Morton confirmed Wood's return to Mundford Road this afternoon, with the new addition in line for a place in the squad for this Saturday's Premier Division clash at home to Ely City.

A run of five games without a win, the latest a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of runaway leaders Stowmarket Town at the weekend, has left the Brecklanders 15th in the table.

"He knows the league very well," Morton said. "He's a proven goalscorer and he's had a spell of a few months away with other commitments, but I don't expect him to take long to start finding the net again."

Wood, a former Premier Division golden boot winner with Mildenhall in 2011/12, scored 26 goals in 49 games during his last spell at Thetford between 2017 and 2018.

For more on Andrew Wood's return, and reaction from Matt Morton to Saturday's 7-0 defeat to Stowmarket Town, see this Friday's print edition.

Read more Football