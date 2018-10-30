Thetford Town have been dealt another blow following the departure of centre-forward Andrew Wood.

In the wake of losing the services of captain Sam Bond due to work commitments, manager Danny White last week spoke of his concerns regarding player availability.

And now he will have to make do without Wood, who tweeted the news of his exit earlier today.

MOVING ON: Andrew Wood

The former Bury Town, Walsham-le-Willows and Mildenhall Town frontman scored 19 goals from 37 appearances for the Brecklanders last term, while he netted seven more this season.

He leaves Thetford 14th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division ahead of Saturday's home encounter against Whitton United (3pm).

Wood was also a part of the Gym United side that reached the final of the FA Sunday Cup at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in April.