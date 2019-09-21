After a difficult start to the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season, Danny White has opted to resign as manager of Thetford Town.

The Brecklanders opened up the 2019/20 campaign with a 2-1 home win over Walsham-le-Willows, but that remains their only victory so far as they slumped to the bottom of the table.

White, who previously played for the likes of King's Lynn Town, Wroxham and Diss Town, took charge at Mundford Road in October 2015 and in his first full season in charge the side finished seventh – their best performance at Step 5 since 1989/90.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Thetford manager Danny White..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (17153089)

They also reached the final of the League Challenge Cup in 2017/18 – losing 4-2 to Brantham Athletic – but in the wake of today's 4-1 loss at Woodbridge, he has decided that now is the right time to step down.

He said on Twitter: "It is with great sadness and regret that I have decided to resign from my position as first team manager of @ThetfordTownFC as unfortunately results haven’t been good enough and I will take full responsibility for that. Great set of lads who will turn it around."

* For more on White's decision to resign, see next week's Free Press print edition.