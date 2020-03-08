Friday evening's 6-0 thumping defeat at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division basement side Gorleston has led to Fergus O'Callaghan being relieved of his duties as manager of Walsham-le-Willows (17th) – less than five months into the role.

In the same announcement the club have named a new management duo who will be familiar to the players and supporters and hope the pair can quickly arrest the club's slide down the table to stave off relegation.

The caretaker manager ahead of O'Callaghan's appointment in October, former Bury Town head of recruitment Trevor Collins, will take up the reins full-time with immediate effect.

Former Haverhill Rovers boss Fergus O'Callaghan has been relieved of his duties at Walsham-le-Willows after less than six months in chargePicture: Mark Bullimore

The father of player Matt Collins will be assisted by Trevor Newman, who resigned from his position as manager of the club at the start of October following a run of six straight defeats in all competitions. It came after a successful first season in charge, finishing ninth.

Chairman Keith Mills said: "It is with great sadness I have to advise that Fergus O’Callaghan has been asked to leave his post as first-team manager of Walsham-le-Willows Football Club with immediate effect.

"We would like to put on record our thanks for Fergus and his assistant Darryl for their efforts in trying to bring success to the club.

New Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Collins is pictured third from left as part of a charity cycle ride he took part in from Bury FC to previous club Bury Town FC

"After an initial five game unbeaten run that moved us off the bottom of the league things just haven't worked out, not securing a point since the turn of the year, and with a gut wrenching 6-0 defeat to bottom club Gorleston on Friday night the club decided it was time for a change to try to secure our future in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

He added: "I am delighted to announce that Trevor Collins has agreed to take manager's position with the return of Trevor Newman as his assistant.

"We are sure that the duo will bring the stability the club needs at this turbulent time and the players respond to the experience and enthusiasm they will bring with them."

Collins and Newman are set to take charge of their first game together on Tuesday when The Willows host higher-league Bury Town in the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup (7.45pm).

Former manager Trevor Newman will be the number two in the new management team at Walsham-le-Willows, the club have announcedPicture: Mark Bullimore

They inherit a side 17th in the Premier Division table and just four points off the bottom relegation spot having played a game more than both the bottom two.

