Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division basement side Walsham-le-Willows have turned to former assistant manager Fergus O'Callaghan to succeed Trevor Newman as manager.

The club made the announcement to the local press today that the man who recently left as manager of Haverhill Rovers, as result of the approach from his former club, is coming back to Summer Road after proving to be the preferred candidate from the three shortlisted for the job.

O'Callaghan was assistant to Newman - who resigned earlier this month - during a largely successful 2018/19 campaign which saw them defy expectations to keep pace with the top five for much of the campaign, until falling away to finish ninth.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Manager Fergus O'Callaghan...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (17242964)

A statement released by Walsham-le-Willows' chairman Keith Nunn read: "Walsham Le Willows FC are pleased to announce Fergus O’Callaghan has been appointed their new manager.

"We think he is right man to take us forward and get us moving up the league.

"Believing in the players we already have, along with one or two additions Fergus has the unenviable task of raising the spirits of the club currently bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier League, a job that has been started by the interim manager Trevor Collins who has steadied the ship in the last10 Days and we would like to put on record our appreciation of Trevor’s endeavours, we are sure the players have benefited from his experience.

Walsham-le-willows, Suffolk. 15 September 2018 ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Deeping Rangers - Walsham-le-willows manager Trevor Newman..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (19162948)

"Fergus, having been with the club in a previous capacity he will be aware of the ethos and parameters in which we operate."

The Willows, who are currently three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division table, though with games in hand, are not scheduled to be in action again until the trip to Whitton United a week today (Oct 19).

They have won just one of their nine league matches so far this season, but won 2-1 at Whitton to knock the Ipswich-based side out of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday.

