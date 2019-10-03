Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Newman has stepped down from his role at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, following Wednesday night's 3-2 home defeat by Thetford Town.

It was the sixth defeat in a row for the club in all competitions and fifth straight defeat in the league – the Step 5 club have only won one of their eight league fixtures to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Newman led the club to an impressive run last season, in his first campaign at the helm of the club he spent the majority of his playing career on the books of, before trailing off as they wrapped up ninth.

But the club have found life at Step 5 much tougher this season, with Walsham's loss to Thetford leading to Newman stepping down.

Walsham-le-Willows released a statement which read: "It is with huge disappointment that Walsham-le-Willows Football Club announce that Trevor Newman has stepped down from his role as first team manager of the club following last night's match against Thetford Town.

"The club would like to put on record our thanks and appreciation for his hard work and dedication over the last two seasons, especially the excellent season we had last year with one of our best finishes in the Thurlow Nunn Premier League for the club.

"We now invite applications for the manager's position to be made initially to chairman Keith Mills on days-sports@btconnect.com or by phoning 07789847023."

