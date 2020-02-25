Thetford Town have completed the signing of Jack Brame from divisional rivals Mildenhall Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The 27-year-old marksman should be fit and ready to make his debut on Saturday, with the Brecklanders set to host Woodbridge Town (3pm) in their first league fixture in three weeks.

The striker joined Ricky Cornish’s side on the back of scoring 20 goals in the league for Walsham-le-Willows in 2018/19.

Brame scored eight goals in 17 appearances for the Hall since joining from The Willows at the start of the league campaign, but has not been a regular in the squad in recent weeks and has not played for them this year.

He came off the bench as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Newmarket Town on December 13 in his last appearance for Mildenhall; and he last started in the 3-1 loss at home to former club Walsham on November 30, scoring his final goal for the club.

Thetford boss Matt Morton said Brame had 'fallen out of love with the game' but felt the move could help spark better form for the 16th-place side while also helping Brame get playing again.

He said: "Really pleased, we put in a seven-dayer for him as we knew he had fallen out of love of the game a little bit and had stopped playing.

"But that would be a shame, I know him as a Gym United (Morton is chairman of the Bury & District Sunday Football League club) player and know what he can offer, so I think it could be beneficial for us both.

"He's a quality player and we need that impetus right now."

