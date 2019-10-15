Thetford Town manager Matt Morton has boosted his struggling squad with the arrival of some familiar faces.

Nathan Clarke and Tanner Call have returned to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club alongside two other new faces in youngsters George Eastwood and Aaron Rich.

Clarke, who ended last season with Thetford after moving from divisional rivals Newmarket Town, signed for BetVictor Isthmian League North side Witham Town in the summer.

Thetford goal scorer Nathan Clarke and Haverhill Rovers Ryan Weaver battling it out during the Rovers 2-1 Thetford result (9/4/19). Picture: Clive Pearson (19341629)

He then transferred to Walsham-le-Willows, making three appearances. But Morton lured him back to the Brecklanders for his third spell with the club.

He made his returning debut in Saturday's 1-0 home win over lower-league Norwich CBS in the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Call, meanwhile, is also known at the Mundford Road club having played for them last in 2017-18 before moving to then-First Division side Debenham LC.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Thetford Town..Pictured: Tanner Call (W)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19341567)

His performances attracted the attentions of Isthmian League North club Bury Town, making 23 appearances – including 12 wins – and scoring five goals last term.

Call came through the youth system at West Suffolk College and now defunct Team Bury before moving on to gain experience with Walsham, Thetford and Debenham.

He began the season at Walsham, making four appearances, before deciding to return to Thetford.

He has yet to make his returning debut, with Thetford set to host Gorleston on Saturday (3pm) in a vital clash between two of the three basement sides in the league.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Thetford Town..Pictured: Liam Hemming (T) is bought down in the box by Sam Peters (W) and a penalty is awarded...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19344332)

Both Rich and Eastwood have played just once since joining, in Thetford's 4-1 away defeat at Stowmarket Town.

Liam Hemming, meanwhile, who signed for the Step 5 team from Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One side Thetford Rovers, has already made five appearances for the Brecklanders this term and was highlighted by Morton as a key addition to the squad this campaign.

