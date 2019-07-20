Former Thetford Town midfielder Quevin Castro – who left the club this summer having played 40 games in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season – is looking to win himself a deal with Sky Bet League One club Ipswich Town.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 next month, made a good impression in his first game since joining up with The Tractor Boys last week, scoring for Ipswich Town Under-23s in this afternoon's 4-2 pre-season friendly at AFC Sudbury.

Castro, who is the brother of the Thurlow Nunn's top goalscorer last season at Thetford, Valter Rocha, gave a confident display in central midfield, having been playing in a wide midfield role for the Brecklanders last season.

The player who is from Thetford had been doing pre-season at National League club Sutton United before been picked up by Ipswich Town.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Ben Hunter races through the midfield with Ipswich Town trialist Quevin Castro right behind Picture: Richard Marsham (14061011)

Having started out as a youngster in Sporting Lisbon's academy, the Portugese born player broke into Thetford's first team last summer aged 16 before going on to be a mainstay of their starting XI.

Castro was part of the Thetford team who reached the Norfolk Senior Cup final at Norwich City's Carrow Road last season, and along with brother Rocha, played a starring role as they narrowly lost to higher-league Dereham Town in May's final.

Valter Rocha left Thetford earlier this summer but it is understood the goalscorer is still weighing up his options for his next move, which is likely to be higher up the pyramid.

* See Friday's Bury Free Press for the latest on Castro Rocha's trial.