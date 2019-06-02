Danny White believes new winger Liam Hemming can be the latest gem the club can polish up from the lower leagues ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season.

Just like Elliot Gibson and Harry Hutt, the club have plucked Hemming from neighbouring Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division 1 side Thetford Rovers.

And manager White believes Hemming can have a big impact at Step 5, after announcing him as the Brecklanders' third post-season signing, following on from Matt Hayden and Ryan Sanders.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Thetford Town..Pictured: Danny White - Thetford Town FC Manager ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (11598987)

"He is an exciting winger with good ability," he said.

"I went to watch him last season for Thetford Rovers against East Harling and he was head and shoulders above everyone else.

He is another very talented wide player like Elliot Gibson and Harry Hutt, who have stepped up and been outstanding for us.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Harry Hutt (T) and Hassan Ally (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (11599018)

"We are looking at the lower leagues as well for players and he will fit in here and provide great competition."

White added hge is still talking to several more players and should be able to make some more announcements by the end of the week.

He also confirmed winger or striker Bruno Tavares, who made nine appearances during 2018/19 has re-signed.

Two players have been announced as leaving the club, last season's top goalscorer in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Valta Rocha (unattached) and midfielder Alex Steed (Mildenhall Town).