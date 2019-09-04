Thetford Town striker Dylan Edge has joined higher-league Yaxley on dual registration terms.

The former King's Lynn Town forward only joined the Brecklanders in the summer and he has gone on to find the net once from his eight appearances.

However, Edge has now switched to Yaxley and he marked his debut for his new club with a goal during their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Daventry Town last night.

Dylan Edge, pictured scoring for King's Lynn

Thetford boss Danny White said: "Yaxley are a league above and Dylan lives in King's Lynn so it makes more sense for him.

"He is a great lad and he will stay dual registered with us. He has gone higher and that is fine ­– I will never stand in the way of a player that wants to prove themselves at a higher level."

* For an interview with White regarding Thetford's struggles result-wise at the start of the season, see this Friday's Free Press print edition.