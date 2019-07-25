Thetford Town have secured the services of attacker Dylan Edge.

The striker will bring plenty of experience with him to Mundford Road, having previously turned out for Swaffham Town, King's Lynn Town and Dereham Town.

And he caught Thetford boss Danny White's eye by finding the back of the net during Tuesday night's friendly against Norwich CBS.

Former King's Lynn forward Dylan Edge

White wrote on Twitter: "Delighted to announce that Dylan Edge has agreed to sign for @ThetfordTownFC for the season. A player we have admired for a while and very happy to have him on board."

Edge and his new team-mates will get their 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign under way on Friday, August 2 at home against Walsham-le-Willows.