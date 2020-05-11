Striker Matt Blake has announced his stay at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Stowmarket Town has come to an abrupt end, alleging he was misled over the terms of his contract.

The former Leiston, Norwich United and Thetford Town hotshot signed for the Old Gold & Blacks from Leiston aged 31 in late September to boost their title bid.

The player who started out in senior football with Anglian Combination side Thetford Rovers went on to score 12 goals in 22 appearances for the Greens Meadow outfit.

Matt Blake has left Stowmarket Town less than a year after signing for them from LeistonPICTURE: Mecha Morton

But he revealed on Twitter he will not be with the club for the 2020/21 season and also alleging he had been caught out with the terms of his contract.

His departure follows on from former professional Dean Bowditch, Leon Ottley-Gooch and goalkeeper Callum Robinson all leaving within the last week.

Blake alleged he had been signed on a two-year deal with no option needed to be taken for the second year.

But he said when he got sent the contract from the FA it said it was a one-year contract with a one-year option built in to extend it.

He said he felt hugely let down by what he alleged happened over the last month.

He wrote: "Big pay cut and 48hr deadline to sign for next year, four weeks ago! Professional!!!

"It's such a beautiful game but a horrible business even in the lower leagues, I have no trust left in me!"

He ended by praising the Stowmarket Town fans and players.

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews did not wish to comment on Blake's comments.

But he confirmed he had left the club and said they wished to "thank him for his contribution and him well for the future".

* For more from the Stowmarket Town boss on his squad plans, see Friday's Bury Free Press.

