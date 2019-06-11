Stowmarket Town have signed James Bradbrook from higher-league Brightlingsea Regent, bringing the goalkeeper back to the club he was loaned to during the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old has spent over a season honing his skills with the Bostik League Premier Division side but has now decided to return to the Old Gold and Blacks for the new season.

He made 18 appearances while on loan at the club from Needham Market in 2017/18, including four clean sheets, before being loaned to Brightlingsea until the end of the season.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarekt Town FC v Hadleigh United..Pictured: James Bradbrook (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12135709)

Bradbrook made the move permanent last season, making 51 appearances and being named Player of the Match on five occasions.

His performances attracted the interest of Stowmarket once more, who moved to re-sign the young and talented 'keeper.

James Bradbrook warms up for Bury Town Picture: Paul Tebbutt. (12135776)

Bradbrook is well-known to local non-league fans, having also spent time at Bury Town.

Bradbrook becomes the second summer signing for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title challengers, following the return of Dave Cowley, also from a higher-league team.