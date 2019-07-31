Stowmarket Town have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of ex-professional Curtley Williams on a one-year deal, writes Alex Moss.

The 29-year-old, who was on the books at Luton Town in the Football League for two years between 2014 and 2016, has agreed to join the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for the 2019/20 season.

Williams played the first half of Stow's pre-season friendly against Leiston on Tuesday last week and impressed manager Rick Andrews during his 45-minute cameo at Greens Meadow.

Curtley Williams, pictured in action with former club Needham Market, has joined Stowmarket Town on a one-year deal (Picture: Ben Pooley)

The Ipswich Town youth product has also had spells at Chelmsford City, Lowestoft Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and, most recently, at Needham Market midway through the 2017/18 season.

Stow boss Andrews said of Williams' arrival: "I've known for Curtley for 10 years. He used to play for me on Sundays and then went and joined Lowestoft.

"I followed his career closely and I was very proud to see him become a professional with Luton.

"His injuries have been well documented and nothing would give me more personal pleasure than to see him complete a season with us injury free.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience, leadership both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to add him to what is already a strong squad."