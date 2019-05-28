Matt Paine has announced that he has left Stowmarket Town after one season with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

The experienced midfielder joined the Old Gold & Blacks last summer having helped higher-league Billericay Town to win a treble during the previous term.

And he went on to make 31 appearances for Rick Andrews' Stow in 2018/19, scoring two goals in games against Framlingham Town and Hadleigh United.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Framlingham..Pictured: Danny Smith (F) and Matt Paine (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (11317894)

Revealing his departure on Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: "An enjoyable time at @stowtownfc has come to an end. Thanks to @rickandrews65 @Paul_Muzzy @Dpelite for everything. All the best going forward. Will get over and watch when I can. #NewChallenge #FreeAgent."

Meanwhile, fellow Premier Division club Long Melford recently confirmed that Hassan Ally had decided to move on.

The winger joined Melford in 2016 and went on to play 125 matches for the club, scoring 18 goals.

FOOTBALL - Long Melford v Fakenham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup..Pictured: Hassan Ally ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (11317903)

“Thanks very much to the committee and fans at Melford for their support over the last three seasons, I will miss the club a lot," he told the club's website.

"Also to the players and management who are top drawer. It’s been the best time of my football career but I’ve decided to move on to try something new.”