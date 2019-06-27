Walsham-le-Willows have secured the services of former Ipswich Town defender Ian Miller from Bury Town as a player-coach.

The 35-year-old will bring a vast amount of experience with him to Summer Road, having played for the likes of Darlington, Grimsby Town and Cambridge United after leaving the Tractor Boys in 2008 with one senior appearance to his name.

More recently he has played for Needham Market and AFC Sudbury before going on to feature on 32 occasions for Bury in the Isthmian League North Division last term.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Soham Rangers...Pictured: Ian Miller (B)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (13096496)

Now he will start a new chapter with Walsham, who finished ninth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term.

Manager Trevor Newman has also completed the signing of striker Craig Jennings, who counts Felixstowe & Walton United and Debenham LC among his list of former clubs.