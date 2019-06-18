Home   Sport   Article

Former Yeovil Town trainee Max Melanson returns to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Thetford Town

By Liam Apicella
Published: 19:43, 18 June 2019
 | Updated: 19:47, 18 June 2019

Danny White's Thetford Town squad for the 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season has continued to take shape with the return of Max Melanson.

The attack-minded midfielder left the Brecklanders last summer for Stowmarket Town, but after making 31 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks he joined Newmarket Town in late February.

The move to Stowmarket came on the back of a memorable 2017/18 season in a Thetford shirt for the former Yeovil Town trainee, who netted 28 goals in 50 outings.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Wivenhoe Town..Pictured: Max Melanson....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12596861)
And now he will head back to Mundford Road for a third time, having first left in 2017 to help Mildenhall Town win the Premier Division title.

Manager White wrote on Twitter: "Delighted to announce that midfield maestro @melanson10 has returned to @ThetfordTownFC. Another fantastic addition to this squad who will be sure to add lots of goals and quality."

