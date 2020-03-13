Home   Sport   Article

Thurlow Nunn League suspended until April 3 amid coronavirus outbreak

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 16:20, 13 March 2020
 | Updated: 16:21, 13 March 2020

The Thurlow Nunn League have decided to follow the example of elite football and suspend all fixtures until April 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This means that all fixtures in the Premier Division, First Division North and South have been immediately postponed.

Clubs have been notified this afternoon, with Walsham-le-Willows trip to Wroxham tonight having already been announced as postponed due to several Wroxham players in isolation.

Coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms and can result in pneumonia (31502682)
Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings said: "The decision has been taken that games in the Thurlow Nunn League will be suspended for three weeks in line with the professional game."

Fixtures postponed in Premier Division:

Friday, March 13: Walsham-le-Willows v Wroxham

Saturday, March 14: Brantham Athletic v Ely City; Gorleston v Stowmarket Town; Hadleigh United v Norwich United; Mildenhall Town v Stanway Rovers; Swaffham Town v Newmarket Town; Thetford Town v FC Clacton; Whitton United v Haverhill Rovers

Tuesday, March 17: Hadleigh United v Kirkley & Pakefield; Mildenhall Town v Newmarket Town

League Challenge Cup semi-final, Wednesday, March 18: Hackney Wick v Stowmarket Town

Friday, March 20: Kirkley & Pakefield v Thetford Town

Saturday, March 21: Ely City v Swaffham Town; FC Clacton v Newmarket Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Walsham- le-Willows; Haverhill Rovers v Hadleigh United; Long Melford v Mildenhall Town; Woodbridge Town v Stowmarket Town

Tuesday, March 24: Hadleigh United v Whitton United; Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham; Stowmarket Town v Norwich United

Saturday, March 28: Hadleigh United v Gorleston; Mildenhall Town v Woodbridge Town; Newmarket Town v Wroxham; Stanway Rovers v Haverhill Rovers; Stowmarket Town v Walsham-le-Willows; Thetford Town v Long Melford

Tuesday, March 31: Gorleston v Newmarket Town; Norwich United v Thetford Town; Stanway Rovers v Ely City

All fixtures also postponed in the First Divisions:

North: Saturday, March 14: Fakenham Town v Lakenheath; March Town United v Debenham LC; Diss Town v Cornard United; Ipswich Wanderers v Needham Market Reserves; Norwich CBS v AFC Sudbury Reserves; Haverhill Borough v Downham Town

South: Saturday, March 14: Halstead Town v Hackney Wick

* Check the league website for further fixtures.

*Reaction to the postponements in next week's print editions

