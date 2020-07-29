Thurlow Nunn League First Division North sides Haverhill Borough and Lakenheath have both announced their first new signings of the summer.

Lakenheath, who were honing in on promotion in second spot when Covid-19 saw the 2019/20 season abandoned in March, have a new goalkeeper in their ranks in 20-year-old Charlie Beckwith.

He comes across to The Pit having broken into Step 3 Leiston's first team (three levels higher on the National League System than Lakenheath) with nine appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

Goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith has signed for Lakenheath for the 2020/21 season, having been with higher-league Leiston (39456028)

Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough have added young centre-back Ewan Young as their first signing.

The teenager has recently completed a scholarship with higher-league St Ives town and was on loan at United Counties League club Huntingdon Town when football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Borough announced a quartet of players who have re-committed themselves for the upcoming season.

Aaaron Carter, Victor Garcia, Alex Martin and Rhys Shulver will remain part of Guy Habbin’s squad.

The club have also announced their first pre-season friendly will be at lower-league Hundon next Wednesday.

