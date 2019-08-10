Ipswich Town are understood to be in talks about extending departed Thetford Town starlet Quevin Castro's trial by a further eight weeks, after some impressive displays in their under-23s' side.

The Thetford-based player, who turns 18 this month, has been on a four-week trial at the Sky Bet League One club and says he has been offered another eight weeks.

There is also understood to have been interest from elsewhere, but the brother of last season's Thetford Town goal machine Valter Rocha and current Brecklander Telmo Rocha, who made 40 appearances himself scoring five goals for Thetford in 2018/19, says he is currently focused on getting his head down to earn a professional contract with Ipswich.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Matthew Allin (EH) and Quevin Castro (T)..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4635718)

“I would love to stay at this club if I can going forwards. I have really enjoyed my time here and the coaches seem to have been very happy with how I have done," he told the Bury Free Press.

* Thetford boss tips starlet Castro to make the grade at Ipswich

He is currently in discussions with the League One club about the extension to the trial, having played in their under-23s match at Maldon & Tiptree on Wednesday as well as games at AFC Sudbury, Lowestoft Town and behind-closed-doors friendlies with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The latter two matches saw him play for the under-18s at Tottenham's training ground.

Quevin Castro was asked to pose for pictures with Ipswich fans after his first tiral appearance, at AFC Sudbury. Here he is with avid Town fan Derek Firman Picture: Russell Claydon (14277647)

Meanwhile, Thetford Town are one of a number of local teams beginning their journey in this year's Emirates FA Cup today. They host Rothwell Corinthians at Mundford Road this evening (7.30pm).

READ MORE: * Kieron Dyer picks former Bury St Edmunds schoolboys as his two names to watch out for

* For a full round-up of the local football action today across the FA Cup and Thurlow Nunn League, log back on to this website from 7pm for our Saturday evening round-up.