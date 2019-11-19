Home   Sport   Article

Former Ipswich Town forward Dean Bowditch agrees deal with Stowmarket Town

By Liam Apicella
Published: 20:49, 19 November 2019
 | Updated: 20:50, 19 November 2019

They may hold a 15-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, but that has not stopped Stowmarket Town from adding former professional footballer Dean Bowditch to their ranks.

Bowditch – now 33 – broke on to the scene as a 16-year-old when making his Ipswich Town debut in a 2-0 victory over rivals Norwich in March 2003.

The attacker became the youngest ever player to score a hat-trick for the Tractor Boys a year later, before spells followed with Yeovil Town, MK Dons and Northampton Town – the latter of whom released him at the end of last term.

The Stowmarket squad have been joined by Dean Bowditch
In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Bowditch revealed that he had rejected offers from a number of clubs to spend more time with his family, but he has now linked up with the Old Gold & Blacks.

The former England youth international could make his Stowmarket debut during Saturday's home encounter against Mildenhall Town (3pm).

* For more on the signing of Bowditch, see this week's Free Press print edition.

