Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews has signalled his intent to mount a serious title challenge in the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign after managing to convince former Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley to drop down a level from Felixstowe & Walton United.

With Ainsley, who made four appearances for then Championship club Ipswich between 2009-2013, making his Blues debut under manager Roy Keane, under contract at The Goldstar Ground, Stowmarket paid a transfer fee to gain his services.

Andrews, who has managed to tie 28-year-old Ainsley to a two-year contract at Greens Meadow, sees his latest signing of the summer, following on from the additions of Dave Cowley and goalkeeper James Bradbrook, predominantly playing as a central midfielder.

He can also play up front as a striker, having started his Ipswich career there, and has also been playing as a centre-half or right back in the Bostik League for Felixstowe.

Ainsley has also turned out for Rushden & Diamonds, Histon, Chelmsford City, all on loan from Ipswich, as well as having several seasons on permanent moves to Lowestoft Town and Leiston ahead of moving to Felixstowe last summer.

The brother of Leiston player Stuart Ainsley has also had international recognition, having made four appearances and scoring three goals for England Under-17s from 2006.

Stowmarket manager Andrews told the Bury Free Press:"We have done a deal with Felixstowe for Jack Ainsley who is a midfielder who has obviously played for Ipswich.

"I am delighted to obtain his services.

"He caught our eye particularly in our (Suffolk Premier Cup) semi-final defeat to Felixstowe.

"He will bring quality passing and leadership."

* See this week's print editions for a full round-up of signings and further reaction from Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews in Friday's Bury Free Press.