Thetford Town manager Danny White has started to build his squad for next season with the additions of Matt Hayden and Ryan Sanders.

Striker Hayden arrives at Mundford Road after an eventful 2018/19 campaign in which he played for the likes Lakenheath, Ely City, Newmarket Town and Mildenhall Town, while centre-back Sanders is no stranger to the club, having left last summer to link up with lower-league Lakenheath.

On Hayden, White revealed he swooped to sign the centre-forward after last season's leading marksman Valter Rocha, who scored 30 goals, confirmed he would be moving on.

Newmarket Town Football Club v Whitton Matt Hayden back at Newmarket Picture Mark Westley. (10800725)

"With Valter leaving that left us with just one recognised striker in Robbie Priddle," said the Thetford boss.

"We feel we have got certain types of players and Matt gives us something a bit different.

"He is a real handful and his experience is going to help the younger lads in the squad."

Thetford Town's Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Final with Brantham Athletic at Diss Town...Ryan Sanders, Bruno Tavares. (10801028)

Meanwhile, on Sanders' return, he added: "Lakenheath had a fantastic season in the First Division but I think Ryan missed being with us.

"Players who want to play for your club are worth getting and Ryan falls into that category."

* For more on the duo's arrival, see this week's Free Press print edition.