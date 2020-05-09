After Dean Bowditch announced his departure from Stowmarket Town yesterday, two more players have left the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

Leon Ottley-Gooch, who joined the Old Gold & Blacks from neighbouring Bury Town during 2017/18, is the first to move on.

The versatile player made 20 appearances during his first campaign at Greens Meadow, but since then his stint has been blighted by injury.

Stowmarket Town v Thetford Town. Stow keeper, Callum Robinson, catches under pressure.. (34461822)

Also heading for pastures new is young goalkeeper Callum Robinson.

Robinson – signed from Brantham Athletic in the summer of 2018 – featured 44 times for Stowmarket during the campaign that followed his arrival.

However, the arrival of James Bradbrook in June 2019 limited Robinson's starting opportunities going forward and he spent part of 2019/20 on loan with his former club Brantham.

Stow manager Rick Andrews said: “Cal has been a real asset to the club and I am very sad to see him go, but he needs regular football to continue his development and unquestionable talent.

“He has been very unlucky, which has hampered his playing time, but I wish him nothing but the best.

“He has a great attitude and I have little doubt I will see him develop into one of the county’s top goalkeepers. I am sure our paths will cross again.”

Meanwhile, on Ottley-Gooch, Andrews added: “If there is one player who deserves some luck it is Logga,” Andrews said. “The determination and resolve he has shown to come back from some big injuries is admirable.

“He is a top lad as well, and for me his performance against Biggleswade in the FA Vase just showed me what a fantastic player he is. Out for six months, played an hour of reserve football and then put in a performance which was outstanding. The best player on the pitch by a mile.

“I will miss having him around and especially his dance moves in Portugal!”

