Jon Carver and Remi Garrett – both members of Stowmarket Town's Thurlow Nunn League First Division title-winning side in 2016/17 – have left the club.

Defender Carver, who had a loan spell at Thetford Town earlier this season, racked up 85 appearances for the Old Gold and Blacks since returning to the club in the summer of 2016.

However, he has now opted to move on in search of more regular first-team opportunities.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers ..Pictured: Jon Carver (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7071441)

Stow manager Rick Andrews told the club's website: "JC wants to go and play regular football and I've told him, as long as I'm manager, the door will always be open to him."

Garrett, meanwhile, arrived at Greens Meadow in February 2017 from higher-league Bury Town. He has scored five times from 31 outings this term, but work commitments have resulted in a parting of the ways.

"Remi, due to work commitments, his position has changed in terms of availability which didn't fit in with him and us," added Andrews.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Ely City..Pictured: Remi Garrett Scores for Stowmarket ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7071449)

Fourth-placed Stow head to Woodbridge Town (5th) in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this afternoon (3pm).