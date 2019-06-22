A busy period of activity has continued at Stowmarket Town with the departures of Ollie Canfer and Jack Baker.

Old Gold & Blacks manager Rick Andrews has been adding to his squad of late, with the trio of Tom Bullard, Jack Ainsley and Joe Jefford being swiftly followed by Christy Finch, Dominic Doherty and George Clarke through the Greens Meadow entrance door.

The arrivals of strikers Finch and Clarke provided extra competition for Canfer, who has now opted to move on.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Hadleigh United...Pictured: James Ross (H) and Ollie Canfer (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (12803786)

The 30-year-old returned to Stowmarket for a second spell last season and he went on to score 21 goals in 37 appearances – a return that was only bettered in the club's charts by his cousin Josh Mayhew.

Such form saw the former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury man win the Players' Player of the Year award.

Baker, meanwhile, has left after featuring on 98 occasions since arriving during the early part of 2016/17.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Jake Noble (H) and Jack Baker (S) ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (12803789)

During that time the midfielder helped Stowmarket to gain promotion up to Step 5 after a 12-season absence.