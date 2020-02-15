Home   Sport   Article

Dereham Town sign Stowmarket Town's young midfielder George Quantrell

By Liam Apicella
-
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:35, 15 February 2020
 | Updated: 16:36, 15 February 2020

Stowmarket Town have announced that George Quantrell has joined higher-league Dereham Town.

The teenager, who was recently on trial with EFL League One side Peterborough United, was on the Dereham bench for this afternoon's BetVictor Isthmian League North Division encounter against Maldon & Tiptree.

Quantrell has made a total of 38 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks, 11 of which have come as a substitute.

George Quantrell
George Quantrell

The midfielder has scored has scored seven goals in a Stowmarket shirt.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Liam Apicella
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE