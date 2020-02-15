Stowmarket Town have announced that George Quantrell has joined higher-league Dereham Town.

The teenager, who was recently on trial with EFL League One side Peterborough United, was on the Dereham bench for this afternoon's BetVictor Isthmian League North Division encounter against Maldon & Tiptree.

Quantrell has made a total of 38 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks, 11 of which have come as a substitute.

The midfielder has scored has scored seven goals in a Stowmarket shirt.

