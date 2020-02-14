Walsham-le-Willows have moved to end their recent run of poor Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division form by securing the return of Tom Debenham.

The defender-turned-striker has rejoined Walsham from Step 3 outfit Leiston on dual registration terms until the end of the season.

Debenham left Walsham in November 2017 to link up with Mildenhall Town and he also had a spell with Felixstowe & Walton United prior to his Leiston switch a couple of months ago.

The former Bury Town player could now feature in 17th-placed Walsham's home encounter against Swaffham Town (14th) tomorrow (3pm).

The hosts go into the game on the back of a five-match losing run.

