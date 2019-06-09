Dave Cowley has been announced as the first signing of the summer for Stowmarket Town, returning to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side from higher-league Ware.

The 31-year-old was at Stow between October 2017 and February 2018, scoring five goals in 22 appearances during his previous spell.

Newmarket v Stowmarket..Dave Cowley scores for Stowmarket..Picture Mark Westley. (12009509)

The experienced midfielder spent the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, as well as last season, with the Bostik League South Division Central side but has decided to return to the Old Gold and Blacks ahead of the club's latest push for silverware.

He returns to the club with 25 goals under his belt from his 43 appearances at Step 4.

Cowley's former clubs include AFC Sudbury, Grays Athletic, Harlow Town and Thurrock but he has also had experience in Spain and started out with West Ham United.