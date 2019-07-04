George Bugg, who ended last season with Walsham-le-Willows, has joined higher-league Witham Town.

The former Stowmarket Town striker enjoyed a positive stint in Walsham colours, finding the back of the net 15 times from 28 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club during 2018/19.

However, he will now try his luck at Step 4 with a Witham side that are managed by former Halstead Town and Debenham LC boss Mark Benterman, whose assistant Leon Moore recently guided Harleston Town to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup.

George Bugg

Bugg is the third attack-minded player to leave Walsham this summer following the departures of Jack Brame and Ryan Gibbs to divisional rivals Mildenhall Town and Haverhill Rovers respectively.

They have recruited one forward, though, in the form of ex-Felixstowe & Walton United frontman Craig Jennings.