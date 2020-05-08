Dean Bowditch has confirmed his departure from Stowmarket Town.

The former Ipswich Town and MK Dons forward was a big-name addition for the Old Gold & Blacks in November of last year.

He went on to make 15 appearances – scoring once – before the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season to an early halt.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Stanstedin the FA Vase...Pictured: Dean Bowditch...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (34461100)

Writing on Twitter earlier today, the 33-year-old said: "Short but sweet! All the best @stowtownfc in the future and im sure there is only one way the club is going! Was a pleasure."

Stow boss Rick Andrews responded to the tweet, saying: "Great professional and embraces everything about the club. Don’t be a stranger. Wish you well in your future plans."

Read more Football