Stowmarket Town's wealth of options have been boosted further by the arrival of striker Matt Blake from Leiston.

A number of players have made the move from the Step 3 outfit to Greens Meadow in recent times, including defenders Tom Bullard and Joe Jefford, as well as centre-forward Christy Finch.

And now Blake has joined the ranks of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders, having announced his Leiston departure on Twitter earlier this week.

Stowmarket manager Rick Andrews

The former Thetford Town player has forged himself a reputation of being one of the most clinical non-league marksmen in East Anglia over the last few seasons, scoring 119 goals in just three campaigns for Norwich United before going on to find the net on 82 occasions from 153 appearances in a Leiston shirt.

The frontman could make his debut for the Old Gold & Blacks during Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at his former club Norwich United on Saturday (3pm).