Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews has continued to strenghten his squad for a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title challenge with former Leiston duo Christy Finch and Dominic Docherty joining along with George Clarke, who was with Brantham Athletic last season.

It follows on from this week's eye-catching additions of ex-Lesiton captain Tom Bullard and his Victory Road central defensive partner Joe Jefford. And also the big signing of former Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley, first announced by the club last Friday.

Along with the signings of midfielder Dave Cowley from Ware and goalkeeper James Bradbrook from Brightlingsea Regent, it takes the incomings at Stow since finishing last season in fourth position to eight, with five having left the club.

Stowmarket Town new signings Christy Finch (left) and Dominic Docherty Picture: Stowmarket Town FC (12733085)

Finch, who left Leiston at the end of last month, joined the Blues in 2015 and became a key player in their attack ending several seasons at the top of their goal charts while also scoring 14 times when turning out for Norwich United in the Thurlow Nunn League on a dual registration basis the season before last.

Andrews said: "I was very close to signing him last season before he had a change of heart.

"He is a natural finisher and probably one of the best finishers at that level or the level above.

"The boy is only 26 so is a good age. I am glad to have finally got him this time around."

He is equally as excited about what Docherty's signing can do for the side next season.

"Dom is 24 years old and I think he could be the complete midfielder.

"He has got everything about him: good feet, good energy, technically very good and I think if he gets a good run of games under his belt he will thrive."

Football - AFC Sudbury (yellow) v Avely. Sudbury number 17 George Clark in action. (12733112)

Of Clarke, who started out in Needham Market's academy before progressing to AFC Sudbury and then Brantham, where he scored 13 goals in 28 appearances, he said: "He is a big, strong powerful centre-forward and offers something completely different to Mayhew and Finch.

"He has always been a handful when he has played against us with Brantham. He has good feet for a big man and is the right age to do well."

He added Clarke had turned down offers from higher-league teams to sign for Stow with all three players putting pen to paper on two-year contracts.