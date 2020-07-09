He’s not going to truly know if his body is up to it until he crosses the white line for the first time, but Mildenhall Town’s new signing Jamie Thurlbourne believes he has given himself the best chance of making a successful comeback from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It will be two years in September since Thurlbourne – then of Ely City – suffered cruciate knee ligament damage.

The left-footed midfielder made a couple of appearances for Newmarket Town’s reserve side late last year, but his return to action was halted by a hamstring injury and the subsequent Covid-19 cancellation of non-league football.

Ely City winners of the Cambridge Invitational Cup final at Cambridge United FC 2-1..Jamie Thurlbourne..Picture Mark Westley. (37931525)

In the meantime, the former King’s Lynn Town player has been working hard on his fitness, incorporating weekly training sessions with Mildenhall manager Ricky Cornish alongside donning his running shoes.

And since speaking to the Journal in December as part of a cruciate ligament injury feature article, Thurlbourne has shed almost three stone.

His head is saying ‘yes’ – now he needs to find out if his body will follow suit.

King's Lynn Town FC v Histon FC. (38065171)

“I’ve been doing a lot of running and training with Ricky,” said the 32-year-old, who has also played for the likes Newmarket Town, Wisbech Town and St Albans City.

“We’ve been doing a lot of quick feet, little volleys and things like that. I feel good and if I had to play tomorrow, I feel like I could do it.

“I’m not going to really know for sure until I get the chance, but with losing the weight and all of the training, I’ve given myself the best chance to do it.

“I feel like I can in my head, the question is over my body.”

Newmarket Town V Saffron Walden..Jamie Thurlbourne Newmarket..Picture Mark Westley. (38065365)

Renowned for possessing pinpoint accuracy with his left foot, Thurlbourne has never been the type of player to rely on pace nor the ability to beat three or four defenders.

The hope is that particular playing style will also work in his favour as he looks to bed himself back in to Step 5 football.

“I’ve never run by players and I’m not a flying winger – that has never been me,” he added.

“The biggest risk is from getting clattered in a tackle, but that’s football. Hopefully the way I play is going to make it a bit easier to get back into it.”

Football: Newmarket v Haverhill..Jamie Thurlbourne scores for Newmarket..Picture Mark Westley. (38065348)

Thurlbourne is also excited to be back inside a competitive environment at Mildenhall, having previously played for the club 10 years earlier.

He had contemplated just playing with his friends at a lower level, but a winning mentality got the better of him.

“I thought about playing with my mates somewhere like Newmarket’s reserves, but I’ve got plenty of weekends left where I can do that sort of thing in the future,” he said.

“Mildenhall are ambitious and they want to go up. It is going to be nice to be playing for a club that wants to win every week.

Jamie Thurlbourne is congratulated by Jordan Yong (3) and Danny White (8).. (38065431)

“I’ve played for some sides when you’re playing top of the league and you know you’ve got no chance, but Mildenhall have got a chance whoever they play.

“It is going to be good to be back in a dressing room as well. We all love playing football, but being part of a squad and all of the banter that comes with that, it’s a big thing.

“I know a few of the lads there from other clubs and it seems like they have a good team spirit.”

Read more Football