A decade on from helping the club to win the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup, Jamie Thurlbourne has agreed a move back to Mildenhall Town.

The experienced left-sided midfielder has not featured in a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division game since suffering a cruciate ligament injury while playing for Ely City during the early part of 2018/19.

Speaking to the Newmarket Journal last December, the former King's Lynn Town player revealed he had stepped up his recovery by turning out on a couple of occasions for Newmarket Town Reserves before being hampered by a hamstring injury.

However, he is now approaching full fitness and will link up once again with Mildenhall, having previously played with the club during Simon Charlton's tenure at Recreation Way.

Mildenhall boss Ricky Cornish said: "Jamie has been working really hard on his fitness and is the lightest he’s been for 10 years. If we can get him anywhere near his previous levels we will have some player on our hands."

Meanwhile, Cornish has been further boosted by the news that midfielders Phill Weavers and Alex Steed have also agreed to return for the 2020/21 campaign.

The pair arrived at Mildenhall from Stowmarket Town and Thetford Town respectively last summer and went on to play key roles in Cornish's side.

The manager added: "Weavers has been outstanding on and off the pitch since he signed last season and is a real crowd favourite.

"Steedy was heading for my player of the year. He has been exceptional since his return and is back to his best."

