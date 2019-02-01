Three points could keep our dream alive

Could Mission Impossible really be possible?

Remarkably, after two more games and two more defeats, Ipswich Town still find themselves just (used loosely) seven points adrift at the bottom of the Championship table.

It has got everybody thinking, could we actually pull off the greatest escape surely in Football League history?

Well, if we are to even begin thinking about that, it all has to start with a win on Saturday at Portman Road.

Sheffield Wednesday have by no means set the world alight and, with manager Steve Bruce due to take charge for the first time, it could be an ideal time to play them.

There’s no doubting Mr Bruce is a top manager at this level, but as Ipswich fans know far too well, it can take a long time for a new regime to fully take off, if at all, and let’s hope that’s the case on Saturday.

So, and bare with me on this one, let’s say we beat Wednesday. Comfortably too. We’re then tasked with a trip up the A140 to East Anglia’s third biggest club and a ground we haven’t won at for 13 years. Listen, we all know how that fixture has gone recently and I’ve got to save the digs at ‘them lot’ for next week, but just imagine pantomime villain Paul Lambert goes and gets his first away victory as Town manager at his former stomping ground.

And, if results were also to go our way, we could find ourselves as little as two points adrift, with two more home games on the horizon and in with a fighting chance.

Yes, it is a big ask and no, I haven’t been drinking. But survival could still be very much alive, we just need to overcome the small task of winning some games first.

A good performance and a big win on Saturday is a must - and let’s hope Lambert’s men set it up nicely for the dreaded derby day.