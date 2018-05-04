Thousands expected for Bury’s sevens competition

Crowds of more than 4,000 are expected to descend on The Haberden this weekend, for the annual Greene King IPA International Sevens rugby tournament.

Premiership giants Saracens have confirmed they will be in the line-up at this Sunday’s event at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club.

The club will join the likes of Samurai, the Army 7s, Jamaica Crocs and national development squads from England and Wales to battle it out for the title and a £5,000 prize.

Mike Robinson, chairman of the club until the end of the season, said: “Where in East Anglia will you see players from England, Wales, Jamaica, and several from Fiji all in the same international standard event in any sport?

“We are putting Bury on the sporting map.”

The event is the first of the Super Sevens Series Tournaments, four national tournaments which run throughout the summer in the UK.

It is seen as a practice tournament for many top players ahead of the World Cup in San Francisco later this summer.

And Jamaica Crocs, the sevens side, will be attending fresh from the Commonwealth Games.

This will see the return of Wolfpack winger Conan Osborne, who competing for his national side at the 2018 Gold Coast event.

The family friendly day, sponsored by Greene King IPA, England Rugby’s official community club partner, has become a favourite bank holiday event.

Alongside the spectacular fast-paced, electrifying rugby there will be activities and games for children including a climbing wall, fire and police vehicles to climb in.

Food and drink stalls will offer a variety of choice including a hog roast, barbecue, a beer festival as well as stalls selling merchandise and gift.

Gates open at 9.30am with prices as £15 per adult, £5 for U16s and free for U5s. Bring sun cream with a warm day forecast.