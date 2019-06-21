Manager Danny White is confident Max Melanson will flourish next season after the attacking midfielder returned to Thetford Town for a third spell.

Melanson first left the Brecklanders in early 2017 for Mildenhall Town, whom he helped to win the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title, before re-signing that summer.

The 2017/18 season was one to remember for the former Yeovil Town trainee, who netted 28 goals in a Thetford shirt – form that secured a move to Stowmarket Town.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Wivenhoe Town..Pictured: Max Melanson....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12653410)

However, he ended the most recent campaign with Newmarket Town, but he is now back among familiar surroundings.

White said: “Max is a massive signing for us. With Valter (Rocha) leaving we needed someone to score goals and while Max is not a striker, he got 28 goals in his last season with us so he knows where the net is.

“He is a really glad lad and he has missed the club. He is Thetford through and through and a lot of his mates are at the club.

“He likes the team spirit we have and when you are enjoying your football, playing with a smile on your face, that is when you flourish and Max will do that with us.”

As well as Melanson’s return, another former player is back at Mundford Road in the shape of striker Michael Campbell.

“We were struggling for players the last time he was here and he had to play out of position,” said White.

“But he is a good centre-forward with bags of pace. He is going to be a good addition for us.”