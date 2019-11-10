Third place at nationals for Moreton Hall squash talent

Talented squash youngster Emma Bartley has said she is ‘happy’ with third place at the weekend’s Dunlop British Junior Championships, with the 15-year-old competing in the under-17 category.

The Moreton Hall Squash Club member is in her first few months in this higher age group having worked her way up to a top three ranking in the U15 category before turning 15 in August.

But she went into the tournament seeded third or fourth and, ahead of the tournament, had already done enough to be ranked sixth among the nation’s best U17 players.

Emma Bartley (right) had some tough battles in the Dunlop British Junior Championships but lost only one match (semi final) with only three points difference between winner and loser. She then won her next match to come a fantastic 3rd place out of the very best players from England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. A great achievement for her considering she is only just in this age group of Under 17.(21038145)

She said: “I’m happy with coming third, especially as it was my first year in this category but I’ve got next year to try and improve on that.”

Mum Sarah added: “Emma was seeded to come third or fourth so to achieve third place was a great achievement as she had some tough matches.

“She narrowly lost out in her semi final match meaning the highest she could come was third, but to come out and win that last match very comfortably was a good way to finish the championships.”

Bartley was handed a bye in the first round, before beating Norwich’s Lucy Cox in straight sets in the Round 32.

She then beat Olivia Besant in the Round 16 over five sets in a tough match before seeing off Layla Johnson with a comfortable 11-3, 11-1, 11-6 victory in the quarter-finals.

But her run ended at the semi-finals, as she fell in four to Saran Nghiem to enter the third-fourth play-off against Aliza Sheikh.

She beat Sheikh 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 to take third spot overall.

Bartley is next set to play in a professional squash match on November 15 Wimbledon, to “gain more invaluable experience in the adult game”, according to Sarah.

“She will then probably compete in the Suffolk Closed Championships in Ipswich at the end of the month.”

She added that the King Edwards VI School pupil may compete in the adult category, with her by far the highest-ranked junior female in the county.